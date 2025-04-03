Menu Explore
Akshay Kumar opens up on using ‘f**k you’ in Kesari Chapter 2’s teaser: Being called a ‘slave’ is the biggest gaali

ByRishabh Suri
Apr 03, 2025 01:51 PM IST

The star cast of Kesari: Chapter 2 launched the film's trailer in Delhi today. The teaser's dialogue, 'F**k you,' by Akshay Kumar has led to a lot of chatter.

Delhi had some special visitors on Thursday morning- the entire star cast of the upcoming film Kesari: Chapter 2 were in town to launch the trailer- Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, R Madhavan, alongwith producers Karan Johar, Apoorv Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra and director Karan Singh Tyagi. Riveting and full of incredible high moments, the trailer won over the present audience.

Akshay Kumar at the Kesari Chapter 2 trailer launch
Akshay Kumar at the Kesari Chapter 2 trailer launch

What nobody missed though was the power-packed ‘F**k you’ uttered by Akshay’s character in the teaser launched earlier. It has been creating major buzz. Asked about saying it on screen, the actor, who plays lawyer C Sankaran Nair in the film, replied, “Haan maine yeh word use kiya. Lekin voh jo word use kiya tha (for Indians in the trailer) ‘You are still a slave!’- that was not a gaali for you? I think usse bade gaali aur kuchh ho nahi sakti. I would have been happy if you had said something about using the word ‘slave’ rather than you talking about me saying ‘f**k you’. Mere hisaab se agar aise time pe hum logon ne goli bhi maar di hoti na toh bhi chhota rehta.”

Also present at the trailer launch were the family members of C Sankaran, who Akshay called on stage later.

Kesari: Chapter 2 revolves around the horrific Jallianwala Bagh massacre which happened in Amritsar in 1919.

