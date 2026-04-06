Akshay Kumar reveals which selfie is his ‘favourite’ at Bhooth Bangla trailer launch, check it out

The OGs of horror-comedy, filmmaker Priyadarshan and actor Akshay Kumar, are back. The trailer of their upcoming film, Bhooth Bangla finally dropped on Monday afternoon. The launch event was a riot, as expected, with Akshay also also sharing one of his favourite moments from the shoot. Akshay Kumar shared an anecdote from the shoot of Bhooth Bangla

He revealed that while shooting at the famous Chomu Palace in Jaipur, which was also the same location for Bhool Bhulaiyaa's shoot in 2006, he encountered a fan. A woman came up to him for a picture, and it turned into an adorable moment, one which led to Akshay dubbing it as his favourite selfie.

Talking about it, Akshay said as he showed the said selfie on his phone with a veiled woman, “Unhone ek selfie maangi, aur apni shakal nahi dikhayi! Unhone apne culture ko pakad ke rakha. I can never forget this, this was the beauty of Rajasthan.”