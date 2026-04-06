Akshay Kumar reveals which selfie is his ‘favourite’ at Bhooth Bangla trailer launch, check it out
Actor Akshay Kumar was in his element at the trailer launch of his next film, Bhooth Bangla- and shared a cute BTS story from the sets.
The OGs of horror-comedy, filmmaker Priyadarshan and actor Akshay Kumar, are back. The trailer of their upcoming film, Bhooth Bangla finally dropped on Monday afternoon. The launch event was a riot, as expected, with Akshay also also sharing one of his favourite moments from the shoot.
He revealed that while shooting at the famous Chomu Palace in Jaipur, which was also the same location for Bhool Bhulaiyaa's shoot in 2006, he encountered a fan. A woman came up to him for a picture, and it turned into an adorable moment, one which led to Akshay dubbing it as his favourite selfie.
Talking about it, Akshay said as he showed the said selfie on his phone with a veiled woman, “Unhone ek selfie maangi, aur apni shakal nahi dikhayi! Unhone apne culture ko pakad ke rakha. I can never forget this, this was the beauty of Rajasthan.”
Bhooth Bangla, which releases on April 17, revolves around Akshay's character refusing to call off a planned wedding at a palace, which has the spooky folklore of Vadhusur attached to it. Thrown into the lot are Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, and comedy veterans (and regulars) in Priyadarshan films- Paresh Rawal, late Asrani and Rajpal Yadav.
Fans, excited with the ‘nostalgic feels’ given by the trailer, expressed it on social media. One fan wrote, “OG BB duo is back OG comedy king Akki & Priyadarshan combo reunion+ Guaranteed Entertainment”, while another wrote, “Bhai yahi to dekhne ke liye Taras rahe the yah Hui na akshy Kumar aur priyadarshini wali film Bhai super bhai super #BhoothBangla Trailer.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.