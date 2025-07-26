Akshay Kumar walks for Falguni Shane Peacock after 12 years, ends night on a funny note: ‘Kaafi late nahi ho gaya?’

India Couture Week 2025 is underway in Delhi right now, thanks to which almost every evening has been a star-studded one for the national capital. But Friday night turned extra special when Bollywood superstar, our beloved Khiladi, Akshay Kumar took over the ramp. That’s right! The actor dressed up as an Indian prince charming and closed the show for Falguni Shane Peacock as their showstopper. He entered in style, dressed in an ivory bandhgala paired with black sunglasses, and went on to drop jaws with his stylish walk. The collection channeled opulence of maharajas and maharanis, reimagining royal heritage. Post the show, Bollywood royalty Akshay obliged the media with a quick chat, ending the night on a fun note. Akshay Kumar, the showstopper

Talking to the media, Akshay Kumar stated, “Well, thank you very much. Main Hindi mein bolunga. Aap sabhi logo ka bohot bohot dhanyawad, jitne bhi yahan log aaye, aur media. (Looking at his watch) Kaafi late nahi ho gaya hai?” Many joked that it was way past Akshay’s bed time, referring to the actor’s disciplined lifestyle. When someone said ‘Dilli mein chalta hai sir’, Akshay replied, “Dilli mein chalta hai? Tabhi haal dekh tera.” After this quick banter, Akshay went on to share, “Actually, after a long time I’m doing this walk, ramp walk. Mujhe yaad hai, aaj se kareeban 12 saal pehle, maine phir ek baar ramp walk kiya tha, maine inhi ke saath kiya tha. And it’s been an honour doing that.”

Sharing his experience, Akshay went on to add, “I have enjoyed each and every bit of it. Specially, maine dekha hai ki kitna hard-work jaata hai ek show karne ke liye, organise karne ke liye aur 25 minute ke andar poora ka poora khatam ho jaata hai. Log itna saj dhaj ke aate hain aur 25 minute ke andar poora show khatam ho jaata hai. But, I just want to tell you that Shane and Falguni, the way they present themselves in such an international way, I think they have made India so proud. I wish them lots of luck and I hope I get another chance to be with them.”

Well, it was a delight to watch Akshay Kumar slay on the ramp. Truly iconic!