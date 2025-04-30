Akshaya Tritiya 2025| Shivangi Joshi, Nia Sharma, Arjun Bijlani and others share their festival buys

On Akshaya Tritiya, actors share their most cherished memories surrounding the auspicious festival. The stars mention what they plan to buy this time on the festival, as they also talk about the importance of the festival in their personal and professional life. Shivangi Joshi, Nia Sharma, Arjun Bijlani and other celebs share their Akshaya Tritiya buys

Actor Nia Sharma recalls her childhood days as she shares about her most cherished by on Akshaya Tritiya. She shares, "I’ve always known the value of Akshaya Tritiya since childhood, as my mother used to take me along when she used to buy small gold pieces." Adding the actor says, "As I’ve grown older, I look forward to buying gold jewellery, especially gold necklaces, with my mom this Akshaya Tritiya."

"Over the years, my family has bought gold and silver on Akshaya Tritiya, and it’s something I look forward to each year," shares Neil Bhatt, adding, "I remember buying a beautiful gold ring for my sister, it was one of firsts that I purchased for Akshaya Tritiya on my own."

"The happiness on her face when I gave her the gift is something I can never forget," shares the actor as he mentions, "Like every year, this year, too, I plan to invest in gold. I believe, Akshaya Tritiya brings luck, growth, and prosperity." "It’s a celebration of life’s blessings and I plan to celebrate it with my family like always," wraps Neil.

For Arjun Bijlani, Akshaya Tritiya is all about following traditions. "Keeping the tradition intact, every year, I perform a puja on Akshaya Tritiya. I also buy a small piece of gold, as shagun, with my mom and (wife) Neha Swami. It’s doesn't necessarily have to be a jewellery piece," shares Arjun.

"I am not a regular when it comes to Akshaya Trithya however, I do buy whenever it’s possible," shares Shivangi Joshi, adding, "This year, I plan to buy some gold earrings or a pendant." Recalling her most cherished buy, the actor shares, "The most cherished memory of the festival was when I purchased a gold chain for my mother during the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai days."

"My family and I buy some gold every year to mark the auspicious day. This year will be no different, as I have already bought a gold chain for Akshaya Tritiya," shares Anita H Reddy. "We believe a lot in Tirupati Balaji and Ganpati, so the festival was special for us when growing up. My first buy on Akshaya Tritiya were a few gold coins, and they will always be special to me," recalls Anita.

"My aai (mother) says, 'Akshaya Tritiya waale din morning mein aap joh bhi manifest karte hain woh aapko mil jaata hai'. People worship the Lakshmi idol on Akshaya Tritiya, but I worship the four Lakshmis at home – my aai, aaji (grandmother), didi aur my niece," shares Shiv.

This Akshaya Tritiya Shiv Thakare planned to buy a car but things haven't gone as planned. He shares, "This festival is important to me; I wanted to buy a car but had to delay the purchase. I will buy some gold as that's something I always do."