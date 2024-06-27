Alamzeb goes on vacation: Sharmin Segal has hilarious response to trolls mocking her for Heeramandi

Much of the social media attention that came Heeramandi's way upon the Sanjay Leela Bhansali series' OTT release can very well be attributed to Sharmin Segal. Sharmin featured as Alamzeb, the head-strong daughter to Manisha Koirala's Huzoor Mallikajaan. While Alamzeb's screen time spelled out quite a meaty role for Sharmin, those who watched the show were less than impressed with her work in it. What followed was an endless internet dissection of Sharmin's 'expressionless' acting and how much it hampered the final cut of Heeramandi. One can but surely take a leaf out of Sharmin's book in learning how to laugh at themselves when needed. Sharmin Segal joins in on the 'bash Alamzeb' trend during her Italy vacation

Post the success of Heeramandi, Sharmin is currently vacationing in Italy. She took to her Instagram handle to share a picturesque carousel of photos from her trip so far. The highlight of the post however, are not the photos but the hilarious caption. Inspired from her now-iconic lines from Heeramandi — "Ek baar dekh lijiye, deewana bana dijiye, jalne ko hain taiyyar hum, parwana bana dijiye", Sharmin's truly commendable Instagram caption reads, "ek baar break lijiye, ice cream kha lijiye, swimming karne ko hai taiyyar hum, neela neela paani dikha dijiye". Sharmin's comments on Instagram have been turned off for a while, courtesy of the incessant, often mean-spirited trolling. However, this self-aware yet truly hilarious move from Sharmin surely makes her worthy of some brownie points from the audience.

This is also not the first time Sharmin has trolled herself. The actor recently reunited with her co-stars Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha and Aditi Rao Hydari to feature in a promotional video for Heeramandi. In a subtle response to trolls critiquing her 'dead acting' in the series, Sharmin went all-out in a barrage of near caricature-like expressions, also throwing herself into water at one point.

As Sharmin vacations in Italy, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar continues to stream on OTT. Meanwhile, fans of the series are eagerly awaiting season 2.