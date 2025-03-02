Alan Walker on returning to India in 6 months: I knew I wasn’t done

After his nine-city India tour in October 2024, which saw a footfall of 1,60,000 music lovers, Alan Walker will be back in the country in six months. The Norwegian DJ will perform in four new cities — Guwahati, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar and Jaipur. The upcoming tour of the musician, who has hits such as Faded and On My Way to his credit, will kick off in Guwahati on April 17. Alan Walker poses in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra during his recent trip to India(instagram)

Alan Walker love for his Indian fans makes him keep coming back for more shows(instagram)

Talking about his love for India during his last visit, Alan told us: “My fans in India, the Walkers, are the main reason I love coming back. Their support and passion are incredible, and it’s amazing to see how deeply they connect with my music. Their energy keeps me motivated to return. The food is a favourite too.”

He adds, "India has always been such an incredible place to perform and the energy from my fans here is unreal. The love I received during my last tour was out of this world and I knew I wasn’t done. Every city was electric, the crowd was full of passion and that’s what makes performing in India undeniably special. I’m thrilled to be coming back and meeting more of the amazing fans in India. I can’t wait to see you all again soon!"

Karan Singh, the organiser of the tour, says, “When we saw the overwhelming response to the tour last year, we recognised an opportunity to push boundaries further. This is an endeavour to give access to global talent across India’s diverse regions.”