Alan Walker returns to India in 6 months, credits 'changed music scene' for encouraging international artistes to return

Having performed a multi-city tour in India in October last year, Alan Walker has returned to the country in just six months. The Norwegian DJ performed in Guwahati (Assam) last evening and will take the stage in Hyderabad tonight, followed by concerts in Bhubaneswar and Jaipur on April 19 and 20, respectively. “It was my first time in Guwahati, and I am so excited about tonight’s gig. Also, I can’t wait to check out the vibe of Jaipur and Bhubaneshwar. Every place in India is so unique,” he tells us. Alan Walker

International acts usually take a while to return to the same country. So, coming back for a tour in just 6 months is a rarity. Alan credits it to his love for the country: “The energy from Indian audiences is magical. There’s something about the people, the culture, the food and the music here — it’s hard not to fall in love with India and Indians. India’s musical landscape is gaining more international recognition, and it’s impressive to see. It’s a one-of-a-kind country and I've been lucky to have a huge fan base here. I’ve travelled across India and it’s fair to say that the music scene in India has changed drastically in the past decade with so much more reception. That’s helping artistes like me come back and play to massive crowds. I’m sure it’ll only get bigger and better.”

During his last visit, he had actors Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aaryan join him on stage as surprise acts, which showcased his camaraderie with Bollywood stars. "There are some exciting collabs coming up,” says Alan, as he goes on to express his desire to work on a Bollywood project. “I’m open to working on a Bollywood project if it fits creatively. I’m fascinated by Bollywood, so if acting isn’t on the cards, I’d be thrilled to produce a suitable film’s score,” he ends.