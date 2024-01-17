Ali Fazal on changing his base to Hollywood: Good content being made in Bollywood doesn’t let me go

Actor Ali Fazal, who was recently seen in the espionage thriller Khufiya, which has a scene showing a theatrical production of Julius Caesar, a hat tip to William Shakespeare, shares that he has “a deep connection with Shakespeare,” owing to the fact that he was put in a spot in a play of the poet, back in school. “It was the first time I was thrown on the stage and I had nothing to do with literature or acting, but uss time shakespeare horaha tha. I remember starting my journey there. Then, when you start sizing up and reading about it, then you get to know that there are so many layers,” says the 37-year-old, adding that he searches for the same content in Hindi cinema, and found it in filmmaker-singer Vishal Bharadwaj (Khufiya’s director). “I started looking for it in cinema, ki yaar humaare yahan aisa kahan banraha hai. All my life while becoming an actor, I have been looking for it in cinema. Mujhe humesha laalach hai ki aur explore karta rahoon. I enjoy exploring like this a lot.” Ali Fazal on changing base to Hollywood

The actor, who recently signed another Hollywood project Kandahar, after Death on the Nile (2022), feels that Hollywood and Bollywood are majorly distinct because of their backgrounds. “Economy,” he laughs and says, as he adds that the audience is broader and wide with projects in the West. “Hindi cinema is one part of Indian filmmaking, it is not all of it. And, whatever I am doing outside is catering to the whole world, as there is a larger global audience to watch that. That’s the main difference that I personally believe there is between the two industries.”

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Has the switching impacted his craft in a way? “Ofcourse it has. In fact, every film I do impacts my craft. If I can speak for everybody, every project that we do keeps impacting us, in some way or form, some are good, some are bad. But vo laalach hai ki ghar mai humaare itni achi cheezein ban rahi hain and that’s the one thing that has kept me from leaving and keeping my base outside of India,” answers Fazal, adding that, “Mai khud kaafi bore hojaata hu apne aap se. And that’s why I end up finding and doing different kind of roles.”