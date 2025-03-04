Ali Fazal on working in Rakt Brahmand: To be part of Raj and DK’s world is a pleasant change

The name of Ali Fazal has been associated with filmmaker duo Raj and DK’s fantasy action web series Rakt Brahmand - The Bloody Kingdom, for a while. The actor has been rumoured to be playing a strong monarch who faces the turbulent trials of an exceptional realm in the show starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Samantha and Wamiqa Gabbi. While he hasn’t spoken about his association with the project publicly yet, Ali Fazal confirms the news to us. Ali Fazal

“I had been waiting for this collaboration to happen for a while and I'm so glad that it did. It increased too as it got combined with working with Rahi (Anil Barve, director) as well, whose work I've cherished for a very long time. He's someone I can call a genius. The world that Raj and DK have created, to be part of that is a pleasant change. We've never seen anything like this coming out from our industry. It'll be very cool,” Ali says.

The actor will be donning a new look for the show, which included Ali growing his hair for a full year. Mention that and he says, “My look for Rakt Brahmand is something new and different. I've not done something like this, so it was quite cool to make buns and different hairstyles. I got a little flavour of how girls spend their lives just handling long hair, it's quite a thing.”

In the last year when he has grown his hair, Ali has also become parent to daughter Zuneyra Ida Fazal. Isn’t he afraid of how she’d react once he cuts his hair as she has seen him with only long tresses since her birth? “This is just a job hazard that she should get used to. I don't think it's like those Instagram reels where kids get really surprised to see their dads in different looks. I think she'll be fine as it's all in the eyes anyway. I hope I can keep showing her all the different get ups I get to bring to cinema,” he gushes.

Ali’s voice gets a spring in it talking about Zuneyra. Has her arrival changed his outlook towards work in any way? “I am still finding out how becoming a father has influenced my acting choices, though I don't think the scripts have changed. The scripts are chosen now because I'm in a privileged position, but they still come from a space of some evolution. I'm sure that evolution will be affected by this beautiful little entirely new blueprint that's come into my life. So, of course things will shift. I just don't know how,” he ends.