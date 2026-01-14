Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor dance to dhol beats at friend’s reception, video goes viral; watch

Apart from being Bollywood actors and parents to their darling daughter Raha, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most adored celebrity couples of the country. They manage to win hearts every time they step out together, may it be for a star-studded event or just to visit a filmmaker for an upcoming project. Well, last night RK and Alia took a break from work and parenting duties to paint the town red. The couple stepped out in style to attend a friend’s reception, reportedly held at Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan’s restaurant Torii in Mumbai.

A bearded Ranbir Kapoor looked handsome as ever in a black kurta paired with a heavily embellished Nehru jacket as he made his way to his car post the event. Walking behind him, hand in hand, was RK’s gorgeous wife and Bollywood beauty Alia Bhatt. For the occasion, Alia channeled her inner desi girl in a glittery ivory saree with blue motifs. Her hair was tied back into a neat, sleek bun. For jewellery, Alia opted for dainty diamond earrings and a pearl choker with a blue gem in the middle. Her makeup was flawless. Well, during the event, the star couple broke into an impromptu dance on dhol beats. A video of the same has gone viral across the internet.