Alia Bhatt trolled for calling Alpha her first action film, hair and makeup at MFW; fans say ‘If it were Ranbir…’

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has tons of fans. Her impeccable performances onscreen, her range and versatility, and her growth as a performer has inspired many. For some, Alia is a fashion icon whereas for others she is the ‘Lady Bachchan’ of Indian cinema. But along with fans, the popularity of any celebrity also garners haters online — a major con of fame. Today, while Alia’s pictures and videos from Milan Fashion Week 2025 go viral on the internet, trolls are having a field day. Some are shocked at her choice of hair and makeup whereas others are amused that Alia is calling Alpha her first actioner.

In a viral video from Milan Fashion Week 2025, Alia Bhatt dressed head to toe in Gucci, opened up about her next and much-awaited film Alpha . The next installment in the YRF Spy Universe, Alpha is an action film co-starring Sharvari and Bobby Deol. Talking about the same, Alia shared, “Alpha releases in December, 2025. 25th of December. Wow! It's pretty close. Yeah, that's the big one for me because it's my first venture into action. And I'm really curious to see how the audience connects with that.” Netizens are now pointing out how Alia’s Hollywood debut Heart of Stone (2023) and her last release Jigra (2024) were both action films.

Under the video, guessing how Alia’s husband Ranbir Kapoor would have handled the situation, a social media user wrote, “If it were Ranbir there he would've made a joke about his earlier action movies tanking instead of restructuring the truth to suit his narrative,” whereas another netizen agreed and wrote, “She’s so insecure about her flops even Ranbir talks about them. Alia learn to be more vocal about failures too.” A comment read, “She wants tp forget it like all of the audience did.” Talking about her makeup and hair for the event, a troll stated, “Once again, the curse of TERRIBLE makeup and hair has struck again. Alia needs a new hairstylist and makeup MUA because the hair and makeup are HORRENDOUS. She also needs flattering clothes which actually suit her for these brand events too!! 😭😭,” whereas another nasty comment read, “Because of such makeup, RK probably asks her to wipe it off. He must be getting scared at night 😰👻.” Another netizen opined, “She looks like a witch 😭 Alia’s makeup is generally so good.”

Apart from Alpha, Alia has Love & War with Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal in her kitty.