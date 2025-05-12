Aly Goni hits back after being trolled for ‘Urdu mein likhke bhejo’ tweet about Pakistan’s ceasefire violation

Tensions were on a constant rise between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack. India responded to the murder of 26 innocent men in South Kashmir’s Pahalgam by carrying out Operation Sindoor — targeted strikes on nine terror hideouts, four in Pakistan and five in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). In a sharp escalation, Pakistan launched drone attacks on Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Punjab which were neutralised by the Indian Army. On May 10, India and Pakistan declared a ceasefire. However, just a few hours later, Pakistan carried out multiple ceasefire violations. Television actor Aly Goni’s take on the same was met with severe backlash. Aly Goni

After Pakistan violated the ceasefire, Aly Goni trolled them in a tweet which read, “Urdu mein likhke bhejo English mein samaj nahi aaya hoga yeh anpad Army ko.. #ceasefireviolations.” This tweet was met with a lot of backlash, from netizens belonging to both sides of the border. Many accused the Laughter Chefs contestant of being insensitive at a time such as this. Hitting back at these trolls, Aly shared, “People want to abuse me please go on I don’t care at all.. I still want peace for my State for my Family for my country. AND that’s my opinion and will not change.. #ceasefire.”

Before the ceasefire when Pakistan carried out attacks on Jammu last week, Aly had shared a post about his family who were in Jammu. He wrote, “Sleepless and shattered, stuck out of India as my family in jammu endures last night’s attack. My whole family, children, and parents face the terror of drones and unrest, yet some people glorify this war from the comfort of their homes, posting on social media. It’s not that easy for those near the border. Thanks to our IAF And Indian Army ❤️🙏🏽🤲🏻 praying for safety and peace. 🙏.”

Tonight, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation.