Samay Raina describes emotional call with his dad from Jammu; Kangana Ranaut slams Pakistan: ‘Should be wiped out…’

The military tensions between India and Pakistan are worse than they have been in the last many years. It all started when a group of terrorists attacked Indian tourists in South Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22. After asking their religion, the armed terrorists shot down 26 innocent men, most on a vacation with their loved ones. Two weeks later on May 7, Indian armed forces responded by carrying out Operation Sindoor — targeted strikes on nine terror hideouts, four in Pakistan and five in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). Last night, in a sharp escalation, Pakistan launched drone attacks on Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Punjab. These were neutralised by the Indian Army. Stand-up comic Samay Raina has now described his call with his father, who is in Jammu, amid rising tensions. Samay Raina and Kangana Ranaut

Samay Raina's posts about attack on Jammu

Samay Raina, the founder of India’s Got Latent, took to his Instagram story last night to share a heartfelt message: “My prayers with everyone in Jammu. Sleep peacefully and believe in the Indian army Jai Hind (Indian flag emoji).” Shortly after this post, Samay described his emotional call with his journalist father Rajesh Raina, who is currently in Jammu. Samay’s post read, “My father calls me one last time tonight from Jammu to say goodnight. His voice, steady and calm, urges me to sleep and not worry — the Indian armed forces have everything under control. His calmness quiets my restless thoughts. I switch off the lights in my Mumbai home and walk to the window to draw the curtains. Outside my window, my neighbor's lights still glow. I know little about him, that's just how it is here. I wonder if he, too, has family in Jammu, perhaps in Pathankot — or if he might be the son of a brave soldier, who won't sleep tonight, waiting for a morning call from his father on the front lines. My utmost respect to the armed forces and their families for all the sacrifices they make for our safety. Goodnight. Jai Hind ❤️(Indian flag emoji).”

Kangana Ranaut's posts amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan

Another celebrity who actively posted on social media last night was Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut. Sharing an update about the attack on Jammu, the Queen star wrote, “Jammu On Target! Indian Air Defence Neutralises Pakistan Drone in #Jammu. Stay strong #jammu.” Today morning, Kangana slammed Pakistan. Resharing a post which reported how Pakistan faced tough questions over the Pahalgam terror attack at an informal session of UN Security Council, Kangana wrote, “Bloody cockroaches... creepy, nasty nation full of terrorists... should be wiped out from the world map only…”

Actor Anupam Kher, whose cousin lives in Jammu, tweeted: “My cousin brother #SunilKher sent this video from his home in Jammu. I called immediately and asked him if he and his family are ok? He laughed a little proudly and said, भैया! हम भारत में है! हम हिंदुस्तानी है।हमारी सुरक्षा भारतीय सेना और माता वैष्णो देवी कर रही है।आप टेंशन मत लो।वैसे भी कोई भी मिसाइल हम ज़मीन पर नहीं लगने दे रहे।” जय माता की! भारत माता की जय! 🇮🇳🙏🇮🇳.”

In a situation such as this, pray for our Armed forces fighting for our nation on the front lines.