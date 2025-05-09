Anupamaa Rupali Ganguly slams Fawad Khan for calling Operation Sindoor ‘shameless’; Avinash Mishra trolls Mahira didi

On May 7, Indian Armed Forces responded to the Pahalgam terror attack with Operation Sindoor, where targeted strikes were carried out on nine terror hideouts, four in Pakistan and five in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). While Indian celebrities and global citizens lauded the strike, many Pakistani actors criticised it. Fawad Khan, for instance, wrote, “My deepest condolences to the families of those injured and killed in this shameful attack. I pray for the souls of the deceased and strength for their loved ones in the days to come. A respectful request to all: stop stoking the flames with rabble-rousing words. It is not worth the lives of innocent people. May better sense prevail. InshaAllah. Pakistan Zindabad!” Well, Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly has now bashed Fawad online. Anupamaa blasts Pak actor Fawad Khan

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly hit back at Fawad Khan who was supposed to make his Bollywood comeback after 9 years with Abir Gulaal before the tensions started rising between India and Pakistan. Rupali tweeted: “You working in Indian films was also ‘shameful’ for us. #OperationSindoor #IndianArmy #IndianAirForce.” Before Pakistani artists were banned from Bollywood following the Uri attack, Fawad had starred in Indian films such as Khoobsurat (2014), Kapoor & Sons (2016) and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). Well, Rupali isn’t the only TV actor who lashed out at a Pakistani artist for their remarks on Operation Sindoor. Bigg Boss 18 star Avinash Mishra has also shared a hard-hitting message for Fawad’s Humsafar co-star Mahira Khan.

Avinash slams Mahira Khan

After Operation Sindoor, Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees co-star Mahira Khan had written, “I am grateful that I live in a country where I am not dictated to say what I have to. I have a voice and I CAN use it… India, your war and hate rhetoric has continued for many years… You attack cities in the middle of the night and call it a victory? Shame on you.” Resharing Mahira’s post, Avinash shared, “O Mahira didi Pakistan ko blame karne ki jarurat nahi hai hume, evidence pure world ne dekh liye hai🙏 Bas ab mahool theek hone ke baad hamare BHARAT me kaam maangne mat aajana 🙂 But kudos 👏 apne country ki side lene ke liye. Yaha kuch celebs apne reach aur follower count me gaddar ban rkhe hai. But tension nahi baad me unka number bhi lagega.”

Mahira and Fawad are also being trolled by NRIs on Twitter for their remarks on Operation Sindoor.