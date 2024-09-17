Amateur singers in Lucknow rock RD Burman’s compositions

Music lovers from the state capital came together for a musical gala which was held as a tribute to legendary composer-singer Rahul Dev Burman. The highlight of the event was that all the songs were performed by amateur singers hailing from different professions. Sudhir Mishra Dr Deepak Dikshit and Ajay Jain at the musical evening

The event was held at the lush green lawns of Mahomed Bagh Club recently. Dr Deepak Dikshit, Shubhra Mittal, Mann Tarang, Sumit Tiwari, Devesh Mehrotra, Rakesh Ladhani, Himanshu Khatri, Sharad Vaish, Gagan Gurnani and others presented the choicest of RD Burman songs.

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Central Command Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta and Chief of Staff, Central Command, Lt Gen Mukesh Chadha along with others were also present during the musical night. Maj Gen Salil Seth, GOC, Madhya Uttar Pradesh Sub Area (MUPSA) also sang on the occasion.

“None of us is a professional singer. It’s our love and passion for music and singing that we came together. One thing common among us is passion for singing and for that we also do personal as well as group training sessions so we can perform with an orchestra,” said Dr Dikshit, a pathologist.

Mittal, an architect, says, “Singing and performing for me works as a great stressbuster. Now, with music lovers and a singers’ group it’s even more fun.”

Towards the end, the singers enthralled the audience with a colourful medley in which the one from Hum Kisise Kam Nahin (1977) got a lot of appreciation. The event was hosted by Ajay Jain and Shrishti.