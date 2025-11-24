Dharmendra’s health sparks concern again after ambulance and heavy security seen outside his home

Veteran actor Dharmendra’s health has once again become a cause of concern for fans. According to multiple videos circulating on social media, an ambulance was seen outside his Mumbai residence today morning (November 24), prompting fresh speculation about the actor’s condition. Dharmendra Earlier this month, false reports claiming that the 89-year-old actor had passed away began spreading online, leading to confusion and panic. However, both his daughter Esha Deol and wife Hema Malini swiftly refuted the rumours, confirming that Dharmendra was stable and continuing to recover.

Family denies rumours, urges privacy Esha Deol took to Instagram to clarify the situation, writing, “THE MEDIA SEEMS TO BE IN OVERDRIVE AND SPREADING FALSE NEWS. MY FATHER IS STABLE & RECOVERING. WE REQUEST EVERYONE TO GIVE OUR FAMILY PRIVACY. THANK YOU FOR THE PRAYERS FOR PAPAS SPEEDY RECOVERY.”

Her mother, Hema Malini, also addressed the situation on X (formerly Twitter), expressing disappointment at the misinformation being spread. “What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy,” she wrote.