Dharmendra’s health sparks concern again after ambulance and heavy security seen outside his home

Veteran actor Dharmendra’s health has once again become a cause of concern for fans. According to multiple videos circulating on social media, an ambulance was seen outside his Mumbai residence today morning (November 24), prompting fresh speculation about the actor’s condition.
Earlier this month, false reports claiming that the 89-year-old actor had passed away began spreading online, leading to confusion and panic. However, both his daughter Esha Deol and wife Hema Malini swiftly refuted the rumours, confirming that Dharmendra was stable and continuing to recover.
Esha Deol took to Instagram to clarify the situation, writing, “THE MEDIA SEEMS TO BE IN OVERDRIVE AND SPREADING FALSE NEWS. MY FATHER IS STABLE & RECOVERING. WE REQUEST EVERYONE TO GIVE OUR FAMILY PRIVACY. THANK YOU FOR THE PRAYERS FOR PAPAS SPEEDY RECOVERY.”
Her mother, Hema Malini, also addressed the situation on X (formerly Twitter), expressing disappointment at the misinformation being spread. “What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy,” she wrote.
About Dharmendra's first health scare
Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital earlier this month after his health reportedly deteriorated. Sources had previously suggested that he was under close observation and, at one point, placed on ventilator support. His hospitalisation had drawn several visitors from the film industry, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, and Salman Khan, along with his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughter Esha.
While the sighting of an ambulance outside his residence has reignited concern, no official statement has been released by the family at the time of writing. This is a developing story.