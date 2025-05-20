American rocker Jim Morrison's bust, stolen 37 years ago, found by French Police by accident

French police have unexpectedly recovered a long-lost memorial bust of American rock icon Jim Morrison, which vanished from his grave nearly four decades ago. According to a post on Instagram, the statue of The Doors' legendary frontman resurfaced in Paris during an unrelated investigation by the financial and anti-corruption division. A memorial bust of American singer Jim Morrison that was stolen from his grave 37 years ago has been found by chance

The marble bust, created by Croatian sculptor Mladen Mikulin, was installed in 1981 to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Jim's death. However, it was stolen in 1988 and hadn’t been seen publicly since. The French police stumbled upon it while probing a fraud case, a source close to the matter told Agence France-Presse.

Jim Morrison, who died in 1971 at the age of 27 while living in Paris’s Marais district, is buried in the famed Père-Lachaise cemetery. His grave, located in the poet's corner near the tombs of Edith Piaf and Oscar Wilde, has long been a gathering point for fans. Graffiti left by visitors often extends onto nearby gravestones, underscoring the site’s iconic status in rock history.

Authorities have not identified any suspects connected to the statue’s original disappearance, and limited details have been made public about the ongoing investigation. It also remains uncertain whether the sculpture will be returned to the gravesite. “The police haven't contacted us, so I don't know whether the bust will be returned to us,” the cemetery’s curator told Le Figaro.

The French police released an image of the bust, which shows its mouth and nose missing—damage that reportedly existed before the theft.

A representative of Jim’s estate reacted to the news, telling Rolling Stone they were “happy to hear the news” and described the bust as a “piece of history.” The representative added that Morrison’s family had wanted it placed at his resting place, saying “so it’s gratifying to see that it’s been recovered.”

Jim’s grave has seen its share of turmoil. On the 20th anniversary of his death, fans rioted at the site, prompting police intervention to break up the crowd.