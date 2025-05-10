Amid India-Pak tensions, Krishna Kaul worried as family is stuck in Jammu: I would have got them out if I could

As geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan continued to escalate, actor Krishna Kaul spoke to us and opened up about his family's current situation in Jammu and Kashmir, revealing that they are stuck in the region with no immediate way out due to travel restrictions. Krishna Kaul

Krishna explained, “There's no way of getting them out of Jammu, right now. I would have got them out from there if I could have." His family, while not in the direct line of fire, is close enough to the border areas to be affected. “They’re not very close to the place where everything’s happening, but not far either. They can hear the noises from the house,” Krishna shares.

Despite the danger, Krishna and his family have decide to stay put in their home for now. “I am trying to be focused on what is happening at present as we are lucky to be on the right side of the war. But yes, the situation is tense.”

The actor expresses how he is anxious because of being physically separated from his family during such a critical time. He says, "It's tough not being with them. But we’ve got to be practical. Wishing things were different doesn’t help. The only thing in my hand is to keep faith. No amount of worrying will help. We’re connected and for the rest, we’re leaving it to God.”

When asked about the last time he visited his family, Krishna recalled his recent trip to Kashmir for a video shoot. “I was there six months ago for a Kashmiri song shoot,” he says.

The constant stream of alarming information—some of it unverified—on social media has only heightened the tension. Krishna expressed concern over the flood of misinformation, as more than him, it is affecting his parents and has been scaring and misleading people, especially the older generation.

“My parents watch the news. Our generation still fact-checks things, but theirs often doesn’t. That has been adding to their stress. I personally urge everyone to fact-check things before trusting them. There's a lot of fake news that spreads panic unnecessarily.”