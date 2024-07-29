Amid Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck divorce rumours, a look at celebs who announced break ups in 2024

Spanning up to 20 years, actor-singer Jennifer Lopez, 55, and actor Ben Affleck, 51, have had a roller coater of a relationship. The pair that first started dating in 2002 rekindled their romance in 2021, and tied the knot in 2023. Months after their marriage, the couple is once again in the news as they are reportedly headed for a divorce. On July 16, Lopez marked her second wedding anniversary without Affleck. While JLo was snapped in the Hamptons, Affleck went about his usual business in Los Angeles (US), as per People. Affleck was also missing from his wife's Bridgerton-themed birthday bash on July 24. Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied (L), Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (Centre), and Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet (R)

Amid rumours of the two heading for a split, here’s a look at celebrities who announced break ups in 2024.

Sam Raimi and Gillian Greene

A file photo of Sam Raimi and Gillian Greene

Spider-Man director Sam Raimi and Gillian Greene, who tied the knot in 1993, have filed for divorce after 30 years of marriage. Citing irreconcilable differences, Greene filed for divorce in the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles (US), on May 8, as per People. The couple's kids Emma Rose and Lorne Raimi, are known for their cameos in Marvel films.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose

A file photo of Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose

Billy Ray Cyrus, actor, singer and pop icon Miley Cyrus's father, filed for divorce from Firerose on May 22, 2024, citing “irreconcilable differences” and “inappropriate marital conduct”, as per an AP report. The couple tied the knot in October 2023 after meeting on the set of Hannah Montana, in which Billy’s daughter Miley Cyrus starred.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher

A file photo of Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher

In a joint statement shared via their Instagram Stories on April 5, actors Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher, who share three children, announced their split after more than 20 years together. According to a US Weekly report, the trouble in paradise began due to “bitter fights over career commitments and family responsibilities”.

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied

A file photo of Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied

Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman finalised her divorce from choreographer Benjamin Millepied in France in February 2024, according to a report in People. They had been married for 11 years and have two children together. The couple first connected during the production of the 2009 film Black Swan.

AJ McLean and Rochelle DeAnna McLean

A file photo of AJ McLean and Rochelle DeAnna McLean

AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys announced his divorce from professional hairstylist Rochelle DeAnna McLean on January 1, after a year of separation. Annoucning the divorce, the couple released a joint statement via AJ’s Instagram in which they wrote: “As you all know we have been separated for over a year now. While we have hoped for reconciliation we have decided to officially end our marriage. It is with deep love and respect that we have made this decision.”

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet

A file photo of Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet

Long-separated couple, actors Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet, finalised their divorce in July 2024, ending their marriage that began in 2017. As per the documents reported by the Independent, the separation date of the star couple is listed as October 7, 2020.