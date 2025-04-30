Anant V Joshi ‘flattered’ as he plays Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in biopic despite being an ‘outsider'

While he admits that biopics are demanding, actor Anant V Joshi is thrilled to play the lead role in the upcoming biopic on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Actor Anant V Joshi plays Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. in upcoming biopic

Anant, who has been noticed for his roles in Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein (2022), 12th Fail (2023), and Maamla Legal Hai (2024), says, “I am eager to do different roles. I feel flattered to get this opportunity, especially since I am not an industry kid or a social media influencer. At a time when we talk about nepotism, outsiders like me getting such an opportunity makes me hopeful.”

The movie, titled Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi, is based on author-political analyst Shantanu Gupta’s book The Monk Who Became Chief Minister. It is directed by Ravindra Gautam, who is known for helming Maharani Season 2 (2022) and Ekkees Toppon Ki Salaami (2024). The film has been extensively shot in Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) and Lucknow.

Ask Anant about biopics connecting with the audience, and he says, “Any biopic made with honesty and integrity will work. It’s tough to make a film about a person in a powerful position who is loved by many. As an actor, it is a tightrope walk to work in a biopic; it can look like a caricature if you try to imitate someone.”

He adds, “Through his journey and we have tried to highlight the vichaar, bhaav aur siddhant on which he has lived his life. Unlike usual politicians, his words and actions have made a difference.”

Both Anant and Yogi have Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand connection in common which came handy for him.

“My family hails from Uttarakhand, but I was born and brought up in Agra and did my higher education from Nainital. Yogi ji too hails from Gharwal, became the head of the monastery in Gorakhpur, and then the UP chief minister. So, that regional connection helped me with the dialect and other nuances.” The film has been extensively shot in Rishikesh and Lucknow.

Not a social media savvy, he says, “I am an introvert. I am on Instagram but not very active. I am advised to boost my social media presence and have lost some work due to it. But, I believe, that jo kaam gaya woh mera tha hi nahi! I did think about it a lot, but I can’t do something that does not come naturally to me. I am happy for the love I am getting from my ‘boutique janta’.”

Besides this project will be shooting for a film which is an ensemble cast about a journey.