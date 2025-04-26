‘Agar koi chhedega toh…’: Yogi Adityanath's stern ‘new India’ message on Pahalgam terror attack

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that the ‘new India’ would give a befitting reply to the Pahalgam terror attack in a language that the perpetrators understand. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lays a wreath on the mortal remains of Shubham Dwivedi, who was shot dead in the Pahalgam terror attack, in Kanpur on Thursday.(Yogi Adityanath - X)

Yogi Adityanath also reaffirmed that things like terrorism and anarchy have no place in society, reiterating a zero tolerance policy.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that while new India does not provoke anyone, it won't spare if provoked.

"I express my condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. There can be no place for terrorism or anarchy in our society. The Government of India's model of security, service, and good governance is based on development. It is based on the welfare of the poor and the protection of all. However, if anyone dares to breach security, New India is ready to give a befitting reply in the language it understands, adhering to its policy of zero tolerance. Yeh naya Bharat kisi ko chhedta nahin lekin agar koi chhedega toh usko chhodega bhi nahin," ANI quoted Yogi Adityanath as saying in a rally in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Earlier in the day, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister inspected the channelisation work of the Sharda River in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Yogi Adityanath meets the family of one of the slain victims of the Pahalgam attack

Yogi Adityanath met with the family of Shubam Dwivedi, a Kanpur native who was one of the 26 people killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, on Thursday to express his condolences.

He used this opportunity to convey that ‘such cowardly acts’ would not be tolerated in India and expressed confidence that the Central government would take appropriate action.

"On April 22, a terrorist attack took place in J-K's Pahalgam in which one person from Kanpur was killed. Shubham Dwivedi got married two months ago, and he was killed in the terror attack there. This is a very cowardly attack by the terrorists and shows that terrorism is on its last breath. This type of incident is not acceptable in a country like India. The actions of the central government will put the last nail in the coffin of terrorism," he said, adding that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah had already inspected the areas affected by the attack, and further steps will be taken to address the issue of terrorism," CM Yogi said.

The attack, which left 25 Indians and 1 Nepali national dead along with several others injured, has shaken the nation, with numerous leaders and organisations condemning the violence.

The union government has since suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, cancelled all the visas given to Pakistani nationals, and closed the Attari border Integrated Check Post. The decisions, along with some others, were taken on Wednesday to put pressure on Pakistan to give up on the cross-border terrorism.