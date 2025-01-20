Menu Explore
'The rent was due guys': Fans try to make sense of Ananya Panday, Karan Johar ditching luxury to promote besan

ByAalokitaa Basu
Jan 20, 2025 04:07 PM IST

Ananya Panday easily has one of the strongest brand portfolios of the fresh lot of Bollywood's acting talent. The latest addition to it is, well...besan

Remember when being spotted on the covering of a phuljadi packet was Ananya Panday's biggest 2024 moment? Well, she's attempting to now reach a farther and wider audience by literally becoming the face of besan. And she isn't doing it alone, right by her on-screen is her Bollywood godfather Karan Johar.

Karan Johar and Ananya Panday as the new faces of desi besan? Internet says 'no thanks'
A popular Indian besan brand decided to become the talk of the town by releasing a chic and niche ad hero-ing their product. Now when you think of besan, Ananya Panday and Karan Johar aren't even the last names to pop up in your mind. But somebody in the marketing team for the besan company, did in fact think so. The final cut, what with Karan in his jazzed up blazers and Ananya in a yellow (yes we see the effort) Abbotsford Mini Dress from Acler (reportedly almost 33,000 in cost), is very Koffee with Karan-coded also carrying a subtle product placement in the form of piping hot pakodas.

But never mind the vision, people just can't seem to digest KJo and Ananya as selling besan in all their refinery!

Kjo and Ananya selling Besan!
byu/bewilderedsub inBollyBlindsNGossip

Comments expressing the same read: "The rent was due, guys", "Karan is promoting besan these days! Must be a really very hard time for him. 💀", "Who would go out and buy a besan after seeing KJo and Ananya sell it? If there was a ranked list of all people that knows the least about Besan, KJo and Ananya has to be in the top 5", "I hope they both know what Besan is 😄", "Struggler Panday tryna be Annie Besant now😛" and "Ads mein bhi nepotism".

Our personal favourite? This throwback to Ananya's big whoops during one of her early day appearances on Kapil Sharma's comedy talk show: "Mind u this is the same chic who called curry leaves ko spinach on Kapil's show lol".

What do you think of Ananya and Karan's besan ad?

