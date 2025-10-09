Edit Profile
    ‘Aneet Padda would cry without…’: Homebound star Vishal Jethwa lauds Saiyaara actor; calls her intelligent, beautiful

    Before becoming stars with Saiyaara and Homebound, Aneet Padda and Vishal Jethwa worked together in Salaam Venky

    Published on: Oct 9, 2025 12:55 PM IST
    By Mahima Pandey
    This year, several new faces began their Bollywood journey. But two names in this list are not exactly newcomers in the industry. It just took them longer to receive the fame and love that they deserve. We are talking about Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara co-star Aneet Padda and Homebound actor Vishal Jethwa. Before they shot to success with their recent releases, the two shared the screen in Kajol’s 2022 film Salaam Venky. Their chemistry was adorable and an important part of the heart wrenching film directed by Revathi. Well, even before Aneet became a national crush post Saiyaara’s release, Vishal knew she had it in her.

    Aneet Padda and Vishal Jethwa
    Aneet Padda and Vishal Jethwa

    In a recent chat with Times of India, talking about his lovely co-star Aneet Padda, actor Vishal Jethwa shared, “When I met her I thought I won't be surprised when she will do a good job on screen. I wasn't going to be surprised, but she still surprised me.” Vishal stated that Aneet is a natural and has a good sense of performance. He explained, “On the sets, we had to do a few emotional scenes, and she would cry without glycerin in every shot. Also in the moments where she had to feel, she would really touch those emotions.”

    Gushing over Aneet, Vishal shared, “Even when I used to hear her in interviews during the Salaam Venky promotions, I realized how intelligent she was and she looks so beautiful. She has entered the industry at the right time.” Well, it is sweet to witness Aneet and Vishal receive the love and appreciation for their craft which they truly deserve.

    Up next, Aneet has reportedly replaced Kiara Advani in Maddock Horror Comedy Universe’s much-awaited film Shakti Shalini. But the official announcement has not been shared by makers yet. Vishal, on the other hand, won hearts with his performance in Homebound, which also stars Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor. He is yet to announce his next project. We wish the two all the best!

