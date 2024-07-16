Animal actor Siddhant Karnick recalls casting couch incident: Jab tak compromise nahin karoge, tab tak kaam nahi aayega

It took actor Siddhant Karnick almost two decades to speak up about a casting couch incident he faced early in his career. Now 41, Karnick tells us, “It shaped me to understand how to navigate through these tricky situations better.” A file photo of actor Siddhanth Karnick

“In 2005, at just 22, I had just started in the industry,” Karnick shares candidly. “I met a coordinator who asked for my portfolio and then invited me to his house at 10:30 at night. It felt odd, but I went ahead with it.”

Describing the scene at the coordinator’s family home near Borivali, Siddhant Karnick recalls, “There were photographs of his family all around, and it looked like a safe environment. But something was off.” As they sat down, Karnick remembers, “the coordinator discussed industry norms and subtly hinted at compromising for career opportunities. ‘Kuch compromise nahin karoge, tab tak kaam nahin ayega,’ he said, and I sensed where this was leading.” Karnick adds, “I was very young at the time, and despite all the family photographs, I didn’t think much of it. But then, this guy came closer to me, and that’s when I said I’m not interested in this kind of work, especially not through these means.”

The refusal visibly upset the coordinator, who threatened to sabotage Karnick’s career prospects. “I think he got his hopes high for where the night would lead because he got extremely offended and said things like ‘I’ll make sure you don’t get any work.’ He really lashed out,” the actor says. “I didn’t have anybody in the industry—no guide or mentor. We do get a little taken aback by these things, but I believe core values remain. I knew this was wrong, and I knew I wasn’t going to participate. I wasn’t afraid of any potential violence, so I took a stand.”

Years later, Karnick encountered the coordinator at a college event where he was invited as a celebrity guest. “He came up to me and congratulated me. Some of my TV shows were doing really well at the time,” Karnick recalls. Reflecting further, he adds, “I’ve come to understand that it’s all about the vibe one gives off. They’re not rapists, they are opportunities and if you don’t give them the opportunity, they won’t come to you. Opportunists like him don’t change. For true change to happen, one needs to change the way they respond. Now, 20 years later, I’m here today, doing my thing with utmost integrity.”

In 2023, Karnick made notable appearances in films like Animal and Adipurush, as well as in an episode of the popular web series Made in Heaven Season 2. His journey began in 2004 with the hit TV show Remix, alongside Karan Wahi, Shweta Gulati, Raj Singh Arora, and Priya Wal.