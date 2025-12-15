Anuj Sachdeva attacked by society resident over parking dispute

The television actor shared the footage on social media, revealing that he was bleeding from the attack. On Sunday evening, December 14, Anuj took to his Instagram and posted a video, explaining that the confrontation stemmed from an argument related to parking and a complaint involving his dog.

In a shocking turn of events, tv actor Anuj Sachdeva was recently assaulted by a resident of a society in Goregaon over a dog bite dispute, with the entire incident captured on video.

In the video, a man from the same housing complex is seen confronting Anuj aggressively. He accused him of having his dog bite him. The altercation quickly intensifies as the man begins to verbally abuse Anuj and claimed he is provoking the situation intentionally. As the video progresses, the resident is seen grabbing a stick and hitting Sachdeva while continuing to shout insults.

At one point, the man is heard asking, “Kutte, se katwayega?” A woman’s voice calls for the society’s watchmen. Soon, two security guards arrive and intervene, pulling the man away from Anuj, who recorded the incident on his phone, later stated that the attacker also threatened to kill him. In a follow-up clip, the actor appears injured and addresses the camera, confirming that he was physically assaulted.

Sharing the footage as evidence, the 41-year old wrote, “I am posting this evidence before this person tries to do any damage to me or my property. He tried hitting my dog and me over parking issues in the society. Harmony Mall Residency, Goregaon West. This person is from A wing, flat 602. Please share this with the authorities who can take action. I am bleeding from my head.”