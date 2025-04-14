Anupam Kher-directed film Tanvi The Great set to make its debut at Cannes 2025

Actor Anupam Kher’s directorial project Tanvi The Great is set to make its world premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, under the Marche du Film section. Anupam, who also plays a key role in the film, will present the screening alongside members of the cast and crew, according to a report by Variety. The premiere is expected to draw a host of A-list celebrities, adding to the film’s international spotlight. Anupam Kher has directed Tanvi the Great

Following its Cannes debut, the film will travel across the globe with screenings planned in major cities such as London, New York, and Los Angeles. This global rollout is part of a strategic plan to introduce the film to diverse audiences worldwide. While plot details are still being kept under wraps, the project is generating significant buzz ahead of its official release.

Produced in collaboration with India’s National Film Development Corporation, the film brings together a team of notable creatives. The screenplay has been penned by Ankur Suman, known for Kaagaz, and Abhishek Dixit, who previously worked on Uunchai, with Kher also contributing to the writing process.

Renowned cinematographer Keiko Nakahara, whose recent work includes Farrey, has handled the visuals, while Oscar-winning composer M.M. Keeravani, celebrated for his work on RRR, has created the film’s music.

“I’ve always wanted to create a film with a universal theme – one that transcends boundaries and connects with hearts everywhere. Tanvi The Great is a story born from deep passion and purpose. It’s a film from our hearts, and I believe it will resonate just as deeply with audiences in Ahmedabad as it will in America,” Kher said.

“Having Oscar-winner M.M. Keeravani bring this story to life with his musical genius has been a true blessing. His artistry has elevated ‘Tanvi the Great’ in ways I had only dreamt of. I am truly humbled to present ‘Tanvi the Great,’ our labor of love, to the world,” he added.

The first look of the film was unveiled last week. Taking to Instagram, Anupam posted the brief clip from the upcoming film. The teaser shows a heartwarming story centred around a young girl, Tanvi. However, her face isn't revealed in the video.