News / Htcity / Cinema / Anuradha Paudwal on singing at Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya: Kept my promise of 20 years to Ram ji

Anuradha Paudwal on singing at Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya: Kept my promise of 20 years to Ram ji

ByRishabh Suri
Jan 23, 2024 07:38 PM IST

Singer Anuradha Paudwal got a chance to sing at the consecration ceremony on January 22.

Having made a promise to Shri Ram, 20 years later, singer Anuradha

Singer Anuradha Paudwal with her daughter
Singer Anuradha Paudwal with her daughter

Paudwal made good on it on January 22, when she sang at Ram Mandir. The 69-year-old says, "It was out of this world."

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

When signs of a temple were first found at the site, the singer made a promise: "I said, 'Aap baahar aa jaao; bhavya mandir jab bhi banega, main aapke pran pratishtha pe gaaungi'. I didn't get to sing first. I can't say, 'Main gaaungi'. I told Ramji that if he wants, I will definitely sing." So when the temple trust asked her to sing, she teared up.

She was accompanied on stage by her daughter, singer Kavita Paudwal and the mother-daughter duo sang Ram Bhujang Stotram during the sthapna of idol. "Mera gaana hi meri offering tha. Everything was world-class. When they revealed the face of Bhagwaan Ram, I was spellbound," she ends.

