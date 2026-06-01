Anushka Sharma's adorable picture kissing Virat Kohli, after Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL win, is everything

And Monday afternoon brought with it a special shoutout for Virat and team, from his better half. Actor Anushka Sharma shared an adorable picture of her holding the trophy along with Virat, and kissing him on the forehead as he smiles. Check out the moment here:

Special achievements, special gestures! Cricketer Virat Kohli and his team of Royal Challengers Bengaluru gave the fans a reason to party on Sunday, when they lifted the Indian Premiere League (IPL) cup for the second time. That too, in a row after winning it in 2025 as well.

No words were needed post this to express her joy, hence the caption only consisted of the victory sign, along with a heart and folded hands emoji. The picture had crossed a million likes within 30 minutes of it being posted on Instagram.

Earlier, right after the finale match of RCB against Gujarat Titans, Anushka had shared a picture of Virat celebrating while wearing a T-shirt with the slogan ‘Once felt nice, we did it twice’, and put a heart emoji over it. Videos, meanwhile of Anushka dancing with the RCB team post the thrilling win also went viral in no time.