AP Dhillon wants Preity Zinta's PBKS to use brains, not heart, to win IPL trophy: ‘Dimag se kheloge tabhi games jeetoge’

Despite being a team that fans adore for their spirited performances and dynamic roster, for Punjab Kings, the coveted IPL trophy has remained elusive for them over the past 17 seasons. Among the millions who eagerly await the day Punjab Kings lift the trophy are singer-rapper AP Dhillon and fellow Punjabi artist Shinda Kahlon, who in a recent interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, talked about their love for the franchise and showed they werent afraid to wear their fandom on their sleeves. AP Dhillon openly confessed his support for PBKS in the IPL

The duo opened up about their love for the team and their frustration over its unfulfilled potential. “We’ve been rooting for them since day one,” Dhillon admitted. “The squad has always been good enough to win, but somehow, they don’t deliver when it matters most.” He added, “See, yeh games dil se khelte hain, dimag se nahi, hum Punjab wale. Agar dimag se khelo toh games tabhi jeeti jaati hain (Punjab uses their heart, instead of their brains while playing these matches. You can only win such matches, if you use your brains),” explaining how the team’s emotional approach often costs them victories.

Co-owned by Bollywood star Preity Zinta, Punjab Kings has seen moments of brilliance over the years. Their most memorable campaign came in 2014 when they reached the finals, only to lose a heartbreaker to Kolkata Knight Riders. 2025 season looks yet another great bet for PBKS to win the league, with several big names being bought by the owners at the IPL auction, held earlier this year.

Meanwhile, in the interview AP also seemingly took potshots at Diljit Dosanjh when he accused Diljit of misleading the public about sold out concerts.

“India mein abhi crisis aa jayega agar isi hisab se chalta raha (There'll come a crisis in India if things go on like this). Artists are being unfair with their own fans ki 15 seconds mein sell out ho gaye shows. Kuchh bhi sell out nahi hua hai (that shows sold out within 15 seconds. Nothing is sold out). It's all a way of marketing. Promoters ko ticket de dete hain. Their fans, ab unko wait karna padta hai, aur higher price mein ticket khareedna padta hai (They sell tickets to promoters. The fans have to wait and buy tickets at higher prices)," said AP.

“At some point, humein bhi yehi laga (we also thought), should we play this game? But I'm like no, we can't go to bed knowing that jinhone show dekhne aana tha, humne unke sath aise kiya (those who wanted to attend the show, we did this to them). You name it, koi bhi show ho raha hai jo sold out hai, mujhe batao, 2,000 tickets chahiye, kal hi dilwa dunga. Aaj hi dilwa dunga. Log music ko abhi game ki tarah khel rahe hain. So usi mein mazza jo hai kharab ho gaya (Any show which is sold out, ask me if you need 2,000 tickets, I'll get them for you tomorrow, or even today. People are playing music like a game. That's sucked the joy out of it),” added the singer.