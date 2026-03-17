Aparshakti Khurana wishes to star in a sports biopic: I want to play Fauja Singh

This year, the actor will be broadening his horizons as he gears up for his Tamil debut. "As an artist who loves performing, my aim has always been to bring out my creative juices in different ways," he says, adding, "Not only through acting, but when I create music or host, they help me express myself creatively."

For actor Aparshakti Khurana , the learning curve over the last ten years has largely been about embracing variety and continuing to explore different creative spaces. Speaking to us, Aparshakti shares how he has tried to push himself beyond a fixed identity as a performer. "I've been getting opportunities to do different kinds of work, for which I'm grateful. Having completed a decade in the industry, I can say that I'm very satisfied as an artist who has gotten the chance to work on different kinds of films." He adds, "It's been a progressive and steady growth."

The 38-year-old, who made his acting debut with Dangal in 2016 and was recently seen in Jab Khuli Kitaab, further elaborates, "I never imagined that my journey would unfold the way it has. Coming from Chandigarh and Delhi to Mumbai, I had no idea that God had all this in store for me. This year I've finished my Tamil film and I'm currently shooting my first action film. It's exciting to see that I'm getting to experiment with different genres."

Even as he continues to explore varied roles, Aparshakti admits there are still certain kinds of stories he would particularly love to be part of. "Biopics are something that intrigue me deeply. I would like to be a part of a biopic - of a sportsman or a musician. Both are very close to my heart as they bring out the best in me."