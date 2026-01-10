Are Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina officially over? Take a look at the couple's relationship timeline
As of January 8, reports are claiming that Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina have called it quits. Here's a look at their relationship timeline
It seems the young romance that had everyone swooning has hit a major speed bump. While neither has addressed the reports publicly, speculation around Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina’s breakup continues to grow.
Is it the end of an era?
The news broke just a few days ago, on January 8, when industry insiders dropped a bombshell: Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina, the The Archies (2023) co-stars, have reportedly called it quits after two years of dating.
On Thursday, journalist Vickey Lalwani shared an update on his Instagram account, stating that the two young actors have reportedly ended their relationship after being together for more than two years.
“It’s over,” a source close to the couple told the journalist and added, “Khushi and Vedang are not a couple anymore, but the reason for the break-up is not known. It’s something that has happened only very recently."
The relationship timeline
Rumour has it that it all began on the retro sets of Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies (2023). While Khushi was playing Betty and Vedang was playing Reggie, the chemistry wasn't just for the cameras. Next year, in 2024, the duo became masters of the ‘soft launch’. They were spotted at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash, airport runs, and even family dinners with Khushi’s dad, Boney Kapoor. When asked about it on a Koffee With Karan episode, Khushi played it cool, laughing off the rumours by quoting the classic “we're just good friends” line.
Then, in April 2025, Khushi posted a series of photos wearing a dainty gold pendant. The initials? V & K with a heart in the middle. It was the ultimate Gen-Z stamp of approval, mirroring her sister Janhvi’s ‘Shiku’ necklace. And then…things changed.
Notably, Khushi and Vedang spent Christmas 2025 with the same circle of friends, where they also took part in a Secret Santa and exchanged presents. That said, pictures shared from the gathering showed them keeping their distance, with neither posing together nor posting any couple photos. The noticeable gap has since sparked speculation about what may have gone wrong between them, eventually leading to their split.
What’s next?
While the ‘heart wants what it wants’ can sometimes go wrong, both actors are staying hyper-focused on their careers. Khushi is currently filming Mom 2 — a sequel to her late mother Sridevi’s iconic film—and Vedang is busy with an upcoming project alongside Diljit Dosanjh.
Whether this is a permanent split or just a break, one thing is for sure: The Archies' fandom will be keeping a very close eye on the couple's social media likes and follows for the foreseeable future.