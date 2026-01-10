Are Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina officially over? Take a look at the couple's relationship timeline

It seems the young romance that had everyone swooning has hit a major speed bump. While neither has addressed the reports publicly, speculation around Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina’s breakup continues to grow. Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina

Is it the end of an era? The news broke just a few days ago, on January 8, when industry insiders dropped a bombshell: Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina, the The Archies (2023) co-stars, have reportedly called it quits after two years of dating.

On Thursday, journalist Vickey Lalwani shared an update on his Instagram account, stating that the two young actors have reportedly ended their relationship after being together for more than two years.

“It’s over,” a source close to the couple told the journalist and added, “Khushi and Vedang are not a couple anymore, but the reason for the break-up is not known. It’s something that has happened only very recently."