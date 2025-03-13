Ariana Grande announces directorial debut with movie titled Brighter Days Ahead; will accompany new deluxe album

Singer-actor Ariana Grande continues to make waves in the entertainment industry following a remarkable year where her much-anticipated movie Wicked (2024), made a significant impact during awards season. The Grammy-winning artist recently surprised fans with a deluxe version of her album Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead, but the exciting news doesn’t stop there. Grande is now preparing to make her directorial debut with a short film titled Brighter Days Ahead, set to accompany the album’s release on March 28. Ariana Grande

The short film is a continuation of the music video for We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love), and it delves deep into themes of love, loss, and self-discovery. Inspired by the 2004 Michel Gondry film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, a film referenced in her album, the story focuses on the emotional journey of erasing memories, exploring the complex nature of relationships and personal growth. Grande worked on this project alongside Christian Breslauer, a well-known music video director with an impressive portfolio that includes collaborations with artists like Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, Lizzo, and SZA. Their combined efforts promise a visually stunning and emotionally powerful film that will captivate both her music fans and cinema lovers.

To tease the upcoming release, Ariana shared a short trailer on Instagram, which opens with a robotic voice calling out, “Welcome back, Peaches,” a reference to her character from the We Can’t Be Friends music video. Additionally, the film’s poster was revealed, showcasing Grande levitating above the ground with scattered rubble below, an image that further sparks curiosity and excitement.

Earlier this year, Ariana hinted at this creative endeavor during the Golden Globes, mentioning that she had something special in store for fans — an “attachment of eternal sunshine” that would eventually be released. Now, that promise is about to come to life in her directorial debut. Brighter Days Ahead is poised to be a captivating experience for anyone who has followed Ariana Grande’s journey in both music and film.