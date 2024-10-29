Menu Explore
Arjun Bijlani on celebrating a special birthday on Diwali: I’m planning to…

ByYashika Mathur
Oct 29, 2024 02:44 PM IST

Arjun Bijlani is enjoying a week of festivities and celebrations as not just Diwali but even his birthday is falling on October 31.

Actor Arjun Bijlani, who is looking forward to his birthday, could not be more thrilled for it to be falling on Diwali (October 31). “I’m blessed, it’s a beautiful time of the year,” he gushes.

Arjun Bijlani's pre-birthday week is all about celebration with family.
Arjun Bijlani's pre-birthday week is all about celebration with family.

The soon-to-be 42-year-old shares how his birthday plans and Diwali plans are all set to merge. He says, “I’m planning to celebrate my birthday with my family and a few friends since everyone would be busy celebrating Diwali. I like to keep my birthdays simple. It’s a day to reflect on the past year, celebrate small victories, and be grateful for everything. With my son Ayaan at home, there’s always a bit of excitement — he’s usually more excited for my birthday than I am! We’ll have a nice dinner and enjoy some quality time together.”

Also Read: Raksha Bhandhan 2024 | Arjun Bijlani: I am very protective of my brother Niranjan

Speaking about Dhanteras today, Bijlani says he will buy something for his wife Neha Swami and mum Shakti, adding that these “little rituals” are a reminder of being “true to our traditions”.

“Dhanteras is a special day and I am planning to buy silver coins or maybe something for the house. I’ve always seen my mum do this tradition, and I follow it every year. In particular, Laxmi Puja is very auspicious and every one should do it with pure intentions,” he says, adding, “My wife and mum are my whole being and I love to get them something on Dhanteras every year.”

