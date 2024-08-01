Arjun Rampal opens up on why he and girlfriend Gabriella don't have ‘marriage’ on their mind

Arjun Rampal’s blissful family life with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades since 2019, and their kids Arik and Arav, is equal to comfort for him. Arjun Rampal and Gabriella

He has finally spoken up on why they don’t want to get married. “It’s not me, it’s not her. What is marriage? A piece of paper after all. I think we are already married and there is not doubt in my mind about that. But, sometimes what that piece of paper can also do is change you. Because its like you think it’s permanent, its a false notion in fact but you are just legally bound,” he said while speaking to YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia.

He added that marriage can change people’s attitudes towards each other, “It could change your attitude towards each other. I think that’s how we both feel. Whatever has happened between us was very organic. I don’t want to speak much about it because I don’t want to jinx it. I don’t think I need to justify this to anybody. For us, this is beautiful. You should keep experiencing it for as long as you can. In both our minds, we are married to each other. We are both pushing each other in the right direction and at the same time, we are boyfriend-girlfriend”, laughed the actor.