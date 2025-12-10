Arjun Rampal reveals hardest moment while shooting for Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: ‘Most difficult scene of my life…’

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s highly anticipated spy thriller Dhurandhar hit theatres on December 5 and has been winning both hearts and headlines since its release. The film, led by Ranveer Singh, has received glowing reviews for its intense storytelling and powerful performances. Among the cast, Arjun Rampal, who plays a menacing ISI official, has particularly stood out.

Despite having filmed numerous gritty and violent moments for the espionage thriller, Arjun revealed that one particular sequence was the hardest for him to shoot. Here’s everything you need to know; there are spoilers ahead.

The “Red Screen” moment that moved audiences In this haunting sequence, director Aditya Dhar pauses the film’s narrative to display real transcripts of phone conversations between the 26/11 Mumbai attackers and their ISI handlers on a vivid red screen. The scene has become one of the most talked-about moments in the film.

Under a clip shared online featuring the actors just before the Red Screen sequence, one fan praised Arjun’s performance. The caption read, “The 26/11 scene was very impactful, as an audience, we felt Hamza’s character, which Ranveer Singh portrayed, was painfully amazing, but as an Indian, how did you and your other star cast feel when acting as your character and after your scene was cut?”

Arjun then responded to the comment, saying simply, “Most difficult scene of my life.”