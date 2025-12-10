Arjun Rampal reveals hardest moment while shooting for Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: ‘Most difficult scene of my life…’
Actor Arjun Rampal, who plays an ISI officer in Aditya Dhar’s high-octane spy thriller Dhurandhar, has revealed the scene that tested him the most
Filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s highly anticipated spy thriller Dhurandhar hit theatres on December 5 and has been winning both hearts and headlines since its release. The film, led by Ranveer Singh, has received glowing reviews for its intense storytelling and powerful performances. Among the cast, Arjun Rampal, who plays a menacing ISI official, has particularly stood out.
Despite having filmed numerous gritty and violent moments for the espionage thriller, Arjun revealed that one particular sequence was the hardest for him to shoot. Here’s everything you need to know; there are spoilers ahead.
The “Red Screen” moment that moved audiences
In this haunting sequence, director Aditya Dhar pauses the film’s narrative to display real transcripts of phone conversations between the 26/11 Mumbai attackers and their ISI handlers on a vivid red screen. The scene has become one of the most talked-about moments in the film.
Under a clip shared online featuring the actors just before the Red Screen sequence, one fan praised Arjun’s performance. The caption read, “The 26/11 scene was very impactful, as an audience, we felt Hamza’s character, which Ranveer Singh portrayed, was painfully amazing, but as an Indian, how did you and your other star cast feel when acting as your character and after your scene was cut?”
Arjun then responded to the comment, saying simply, “Most difficult scene of my life.”
The actor’s reply resonated with many, as he reflected on the emotional toll of portraying such a role. “Imagine being a Mumbaikar and having to cheer during the 26/11 attacks — even if it’s just acting. The emotional toll is unimaginable,” another post read. Fans applauded his honesty and dedication, praising him for handling such a sensitive moment with depth and restraint.
About Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar is directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by B62 Productions and Jio Studios. The high-octane spy thriller stars Ranveer Singh in the lead, with an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. The sequel, Dhurandhar 2, has already been confirmed and is slated to hit cinemas in March 2026.