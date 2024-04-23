Arushi Sharma on her wedding with Vaibhav Vishant: Mum said you are getting married on April 18

Actor Arushi Sharma, who made her Bollywood debut in Love Aaj Kal (2020), recently surprised fans when she announced her wedding to casting director Vaibhav Vishant on April 18 in Chail, Himachal Pradesh. Sharma reveals the details about her whirlwind wedding in her first interview after the big day. Arushi Sharma on her wedding with Vaibhav Vishant

“If our parents hadn’t pushed us, [the wedding] wouldn’t have been possible. My mother said, ‘You are getting married on April 18. I don’t care’,” the 28-year-old shares. The couple decided to get married a month before the ceremony and Sharma tells us, “We prepared everything, from the venue to the outfits and the jewellery, in this one month. It was a whirlpool of emotions, but now we want to absorb this feeling of starting a new journey together.”

The couple had two days wedding festivities, including mehendi, sangeet, haldi and a sundowner wedding. “We had a beautiful view and we wanted to maximise the use of it. I wanted that the view should make us feel very serene and pure. Having 2000 people in our wedding was never the plan. We were surrounded by our closest friends and family members,” shares Sharma.

Talking about their love story, the new bride reveals that she first met Vishant before even moving to Mumbai. She met him again after Love Aaj Kal release. “Then we kept on meeting regularly because of work, auditions or something. Our relationship started about two years ago,” she shares, adding that when Vishant first proposed to her, she said no. “We were friends and suddenly one day he went like ‘I love you’. That time I said ‘no, I am not ready for this’. I was very confused and took a step back thinking it wasn’t meant to be. But I couldn’t stay away from him,” she gushes.

Sharma insists that she is a very private person and feels glad that her personal life came into limelight only after her marriage. “When I came to Mumbai, I had no friends and Vaibhav was the first friend that I made here. It became the first stepping stone in our relationship. Till today, our friendship is the core of our relationship,” she says.

The actor can’t help but blush as she talks about her husband. She says, “Vaibhav is my home and to find that in a city like Mumbai is a rarity. But I found it and after that I didn’t want to leave him. I just couldn’t. You can’t leave your home, right?” Even after the wedding, it is the same. “Even when I am tired, I just feel like smiling, I am so happy. I just don’t want to leave his side and just be with him all the time. There is no concept of space right now,” she ends.