...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Arya Babbar on his ‘Prateik Smita Patil’ joke: I was just stating facts, the audience found humour in it

After his comedy clip over brother Prateik Smita Patil's name surfaced, Arya Babbar clarifies his intent and says he is tired of being seen as the ‘villain’ 

Published on: Jun 23, 2026 07:12 pm IST
By Akash Bhatnagar
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Actors and half-brothers Arya Babbar and Prateik Smita Patil share an estranged relationship. Sons to actor-politician Raj Babbar, they are not on speaking terms. Recently, their equation came into the spotlight again as Arya made a remark on Prateik’s name in a clip from his standup set.

Arya Babbar and Prateik Smita Patil(Photos: Instagram)

Arya Babbar, who dabbled into standup comedy in 2024, released the clip on Monday where he is talking about depression, and made a reference to his genitalia as “chota bhai”, and quipped, “And by chota bhai, I don’t mean Prateik Babbar”. As the audience laughed, he said, “Prateik Smita Patil,” prompting the audience to applaud. He then made another quip saying, “Kya ho raha hai Smita maa.” Arya even captioned the video, “No names were changed in the making of this joke,” seemingly a reference at Prateik changing his last name from Babbar to his mother’s name.

Check out the clip here:

Arya acknowledge that his family has always been under public eye and that won’t change. “There are other actors too whose parents were actors and their affairs also came out. But unka topic of discussion nahin chal raha, bas hamara kyun chal raha hai pata nahi. But it’s life and there’s no point hiding it. Affairs happen, breakups happen and it’s okay. It’s not the end of life, and not ‘the’ life. I see the positives that I got a younger brother out of it,” he says.

Ask him if he wants to bury the hatchet with Prateik and he says, “Wo phone answer kar le, main baat kar lunga. Usne ye medium choose kiya hai ki main apni family se seedhe nahin, media ke through baat karunga, to hamare paas bhi koi option nahin bachta.” He adds, “What I am not okay with is that the first family of Babbar sahab cannot be the villains. Why are you being victimised and we are being called the villains. We are not saying anything to you, we are accepting and respecting you, so why are we the villains?”

 
raj babbar prateik babbar smita patil comedy
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Arya Babbar on his ‘Prateik Smita Patil’ joke: I was just stating facts, the audience found humour in it
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Arya Babbar on his ‘Prateik Smita Patil’ joke: I was just stating facts, the audience found humour in it
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.