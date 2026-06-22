Prateik ignores Raj Babbar in Father’s Day post, remembers Smita Patil’s father: ‘Thank you for raising me’

Fans reacted to Prateik's post. A comment read, “His mother ‘s parents raised him , the tribute is more deserving for them than for his dad. ❤️” Another comment read, “Raj Babbar is your Father." One more comment read, “Respect your father Mr Raj Babbar before it is too late.”

Prateik shared a photo with his grandfather and wrote, "Happy father’s day to my reason my godfather. ♾️ words cannot express how lucky i was to have you as my father and grandfather. i am forever indebted and grateful for your love and the years i spent with you in this physical world. the older i get the more i realise you were the greatest most dignified man i knew and will ever know in this lifetime. thank you for raising me and instilling your remarkable values in me i am the proudest man to be part of your extraordinary legacy. ill celebrate you everyday till our souls unite again and then we’ll celebrate you together for infinity PA. rest in power. ♾️"

Actor Prateik Smita Patil marked Father’s Day 2026 by remembering his late maternal grandfather, Shivajirao Patil. Prateik wrote a long emotional post, crediting Shivajirao for raising and shaping him after the death of his mother, legendary actor Smita Patil , who died weeks after giving birth to him. While Prateik paid tribute to his grandfather, fans noticed that he completely left out any mention of his father, Raj Babbar, in the Father's Day post.

Tension between Prateik and Raj Babbar Prateik and his father, Raj Babbar, have had a complicated relationship. Prateik remained close to Raj Babbar and his family for several years. However, their relationship reportedly soured, and it became evident after Prateik changed his name from Prateik Babbar to Prateik Smita Patil. Prateik also did not invite his father or his step-siblings when he tied the knot with Priya Banerjee earlier this year.

Later, Prateik's stepbrother, Arya Babbar, accused him of using their father only for financial help. He had told Vickey Lalwani in an interview, “It’s like when your career is not doing well, and you need pocket money from dad to survive, then he is your father. When you want to live in the house that your father bought for Smita maa, then he is your father. When you want all the benefits, then he is your father. But when you have to acknowledge him and give him respect in front of society, then he is not your father. What is that? As an elder brother, I love him, but when he is wrong, he is wrong, and this is where he is wrong."

Prateik seemingly responded to the allegation by posting a cryptic note on Instagram that read, "If misinformation paid bills, some people would finally be successful."