The Ba***ds of Bollywood isn't just Aryan Khan's directorial debut: Hear him sing his first track with Diljit Dosanjh!

Aryan just doubled the risk, and from the looks of it, also the reward, by partially featuring his vocals in the series' latest song drop, Diljit Dosanjh's Tennu Ki Pata. Composed, arranged, and produced by Ujwal Gupta, with lyrics by Kumaar, the song also features Ujwal in the vocal department, besides Diljit and Aryan. After Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri and Badli Si Hawa , Tennu Ki Pata marks the third track from the series' album.

In about a weeks time, Aryan Khan will be making his 'Bollywood' debut — not as the lead as everybody would have expected Shah Rukh Khan's son to crash land as, but behind the camera, with his maiden writing and direction venture, The Ba***ds of Bollywood . What many people however, don't know, is that the series is not just Aryan's directorial debut, but will also be serving as the launch pad for his voice!

Coming to the series itself, Lakshya leads the star cast front and centre, with Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba and Anya Singh as parallel leads. And as far as the cameos go, there's no beating Aryan's big, 'bad' debut! Aamir Khan, SS Rajamouli, Disha Patani, Karan Johar, Badshah, SRK himself — it's like having all industry titans under the same roof.

The trailer only recently dropped and was received rather positively, though a prominent unofficial narrative is that of the premise being based on Kartik Aaryan's tumultuous but gratifying career trajectory so far. What's convincing people? The intense insider-outsider dynamic in the trailer! Comments expressing the same read, "an outsider leaving a dharma production film and getting banned by kjo, hmm where have we heard that one before 🙃😅", "this lowkey looked liked kartik and dharma beef story where the outsider is in dilemma and Targetted from everywhere😅😂✨" and "Very Aryan calling Aaryan promo🙃" to quote a few.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is up for an OTT release come September 18.