NewJeans’ fight for freedom from Ador hits a legal snag; critics claim they saw it coming: ‘Why are they surprised?’

In a major development for the K-pop industry, a South Korean court has ruled against chart-topping group NewJeans in their ongoing dispute with their record label, Ador. The court has decided that the K-pop girl group, which had renamed themselves NJZ and began organising their own appearances, must cease all independent activities, including making music and signing advertising deals. The ruling comes after NewJeans had previously sought to sever ties with Ador, accusing the label of mistreatment and unfair practices. NewJeans

The legal battle has been brewing since last year, when NewJeans made headlines by publicly announcing their departure from Ador. The group alleged mistreatment and a lack of support from the label, which led them to file for contract termination. However, Ador, a subsidiary of Hybe, retaliated by filing an injunction to prevent NewJeans from acting independently, accusing the group of attempting to sign unauthorised deals. The court ruling on Friday brings clarity to the dispute, but it leaves NewJeans in a difficult position moving forward.

Unfortunately, the ruling casts doubt on the group's upcoming musical projects, including their new single slated for release on Sunday. It also complicates their plans to re-debut under their new name, NJZ, as the group could now face significant financial penalties for breaching their contract.

Netizens react

As expected, the ruling has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with many netizens expressing that they saw this outcome coming from a mile away. One commenter questioned, “I wonder if they can work independently again one day. Maybe after the original contract period is finished?” while another pointed out, “Not surprising. You don’t just walk away from a contract, especially with HYBE’s power. At some point, they’ll probably reach a settlement, but let’s be real, the chances of the girls ever willingly working with HYBE/ADOR again? Pretty much zero.”

Others weighed in with more legal insights, stating, “Yep, there it is... from a legal standpoint, cancelling a contract isn't that simple.” One commenter added, “They were told everywhere that starting activities without terminating the contract would only lead to this. Now, why are they surprised? They've been telling them this for months.” A final comment summed up many fans’ thoughts: “The only ones who were in denial were his fans and allies when it was already known that this was going to happen.”

The conflict explained

The dispute between NewJeans and Ador began in August 2024, when rumours surfaced that Hybe, the parent company of Ador, had forced out the group’s mentor, Min Hee-Jin. NewJeans reportedly issued an ultimatum, demanding Min's reinstatement, but when Hybe refused, the group made their grievances public. The K-pop group accused the label of undermining their careers and, in some cases, mistreating its members. One member, Hanni, also publicly claimed she suffered workplace harassment while working with Ador.

In November 2024, NewJeans announced their departure from the label, stating that Hybe and Ador had lost the right to represent them as artists. The group’s decision to go public with their issues and seek contract termination was met with widespread attention, sparking a legal battle that continues to this day.

In Friday’s court ruling, the Seoul court emphasised that NewJeans' claims did not sufficiently prove that Ador had violated its contractual duties. The court also noted that the label had met most of its obligations, including payment to the group. Furthermore, the court warned that if NewJeans were to unilaterally terminate the contract, it could severely damage both the NewJeans brand and Ador's reputation. Despite the setback, NewJeans has expressed their intention to challenge the decision in court.