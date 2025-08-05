As the world goes gaga over Labubus, TWICE singer Jeongyeon thinks they're overhyped: ‘Don’t fall for trends’

If the never-ending Labubu obsession is starting to feel like a jump scare, you’re not alone, because now even K-pop idols are starting to roll their eyes. The latest to speak out? TWICE’s Jeongyeon. While fans continue to scramble for the elusive, wide-eyed figurines, Jeongyeon’s recent airport moment and reported response on social media has sparked a fresh wave of debate around trend culture and consumerism. TWICE singer Jeongyeon; Labubu

What happened at the airport?

A video from TWICE’s recent airport appearance is currently making the rounds online. In it, a fan can be seen handing Jeongyeon a Labubu — a viral collectable that has recently taken over social media (and shelves). She accepted the gift and walked off with it, but later, on the fan messaging platform Bubble, she shared what she really thought. “I’m not interested in dolls.” she allegedly wrote, adding, “Don’t fall for trends.”

It didn’t take long for the screenshots to explode across X, TikTok, and fan forums. While some fans praised her no-nonsense approach and dubbed her an “anti-capitalist queen,” others weren’t so impressed. Critics pointed out that her words might have hurt the fan who gifted the doll, with some saying another idol might have been torn apart online for the same comment.

So, what’s the deal with Labubu anyway?

Labubu dolls are part of the Monsters series by Hong Kong-based brand POP MART, in collaboration with artist Kasing Lung. With their mischievous grin and slightly creepy-cute elf-like faces, these dolls have become the must-have accessory — especially among Gen Z collectors. They’re typically sold in blind boxes, which makes every purchase a gamble (and drives up resale prices when rarer versions appear). The Labubu craze first took off in China and gained global traction after celebs like BLACKPINK’s Lisa were seen carrying them. Recently, Lady Gaga debuted her own custom Labubu, handcrafted by fashion designer Marko Monroe.

Whether or not you agree with her, the TWICE member’s message was clear: trends don’t always deserve your wallet. And for fans who’ve been secretly side-eyeing the Labubu mania, it’s the validation they’ve been waiting for.