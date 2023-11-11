Asees Kaur on first Diwali after marriage: It’s naya ghar, nayi family and naya mahol for me this year

A typical Diwali day at home before marriage was “mostly quite” for Asees Kaur. But things will be changed this year as she plans to celebrate it at her own place with husband Godie Sohel, for the first time. “Earlier, I used to light up the house, cook some delicious food and call some friends over. But it was always very quite celebration. However, this year, it’s going to be different. It’s naya ghar, nayi family and naya mahol, so I am really looking forward to it,” shares Kaur with us. Asees Kaur celebrates her first Diwali after marriage.

She goes on to share more: “Yha subh se tayyari chalegi and the safai (cleaning for Diwali) has already started. But it is all the more special because it will be the first time that I will be throwing a Diwali party with Goldie and hosting our families at my and Godie’s place. Shaadi hogai toh naya ghar me hoga sab.”

New beginnings come with a lot of change sometimes, but that’s not the case with Kaur. She says, “My in-laws are very easy going. They are not rigid about anything. They let me do things my way. So I am pretty blessed that way. Moreover, our cultures are very much the same so there is nothing that’s very new or surprising to me. I know what happens and how it happens. “

While first Diwali after shaadi is special and different for various reasons, Kaur says one thing that will remain common is “no crackers policy at my place.”

Between the two, who is more enthusiastic? Without giving it a second, Kaur takes husabnd’s name. “Definitely Goldie! He is the one who is enthusiastic about everything, especially the festival. He takes the lead and makes sure that all things are done. He is very responsible that way. I on the other hand am very laid back. Mera aisa hi hota hai ki ‘chalo kar lenge, arey ho jaaega’. In fact, he has already shopped for his outfit while I am still contemplating (laughs),” Kaur shares with us.

Even the cooking part is taken care of by Sohel, and the same is going to happen on Diwali. “I am completely clueless when it comes to cooking. So whenever our cook is not there, it’s Goldie who takes the lead. He decides what all should be on the menu and we get a chef to make it. But I am definitely a foodie. I always eat guilt free, whether it’s a festival or not,” says Kaur, adding, “Diwali menu this year will have Rajma Chawal. That’s because my mom makes it the best and I have grown up eating it. Also, lately I have become fond of Gulaab Jamun. These dishes will be there"

