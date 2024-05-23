Ayesha Singh: I am on my third doctor, yet we still can’t pinpoint the root cause of the swelling

Ayesha Singh recently shocked her fans as a picture of her swollen face surfaced on social media. On her post from May 19, the actor put a pic showing her face swollen on the left side and she wrote, “I’ve been little down on health, but I’m trying to recover and resume with all the updates, super soon.” Ayesha Singh on her swollen face

Sharing details about the incident, the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor informs us that she was at home with family when her face started puffing up. “We got it checked, but there was no accurate diagnosis of what's wrong. Gradually the pain began increasing, and I couldn’t open my mouth even to talk. When half of my face swelled up and was paining massively, we got worried. We thought it could be something major and not just a bit of swelling,” she says.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The 27-year-old has been to two different medical experts but hasn't gotten any better or got any answers. “I have connected with a third doctor, and yet we still can’t pinpoint the root cause of the swelling which happened so abruptly. He said let’s treat it as some kind of infection for now. It’s been a while, but the pain hasn’t changed much,” she says, adding that it has been so long dealing with the pain that she can’t even remember when it all started.

“The doctor said this new line of treatment will take another 10 days to show results,” she says, adding, "Earlier, I was worried, but with this third attempt, I am optimistic. The doctor is pretty confident of recovery, so I am crossing my fingers.”

An actor's calling card is their face and Singh admits that having swelling on her face has her worried. However, her doctor has assured her that there won't be "any marks left after recovery or any such concerns". Singh is grateful for all the love and support from fans and friends pouring in. “I have always found myself lucky with family and friends. I have got a beautiful set of both,” she ends.