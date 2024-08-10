Azaadi Ki Kahani, Mirchi Ki Zubaani Season 2: Audio series to focus on warriors of freedom

Three brave young men-Dinesh, Benoy Basu and Badal Gupta, decided to strike at the heart of British power by storming their headquarters and eliminating the tyrant British officer, Simpson. Azaadi Ki Kahani, Mirchi Ki Zubaani Season 2

Elsewhere, a fearless girl, Usha Mehta, sought to spread the message of independence by starting an underground radio station to aid the cause.

In the town of Sambalpur, a group of young men took over British courts and boldly asserted their independence.

Our Indian freedom movement has umpteen examples of extraordinary feats of valiant women and men. Some displayed unflinching courage in the face of British coercion, some organised mass movements, and many made the supreme sacrifice.

As India gears up to celebrate the 77th Independence Day, Radio Mirchi launches its trailblazing initiative: Azaadi Ki Kahani, Mirchi Ki Zubaani Season 2—an audio story series chronicling pivotal moments from India’s Freedom Movement, narrated by some of the most well-known personalities from different fields.

This season, immerse yourself in the rich stories that capture the essence of India’s struggle for freedom. Experience the unwavering spirit of Mir Taj Mohammed Khan through Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s voice, and feel the pulse of the Home Rule Movement with Taapsee Pannu’s narration of Annie Besant’s journey. Discover the vision of Dr. Homi Jahangir Bhabha for India’s nuclear future as narrated by Vikrant Massey, and follow Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s efforts to form the Azad Hind Fauj with Maniesh Paul’s compelling storytelling. Shivraj Singh Chouhan revives the Simon Commission Protests, while Chirag Paswan recounts the bravery of Madan Lal Dhingra.

Join Tejashwi Yadav, Shekhar Suman, Chitrangada Singh, Gurmeet Choudhary, Sonali Kulkarni, Salim Khan, Piyush Mishra, Mona Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, and Rajkummar Rao as they bring these historical tales to life. Let these narratives rekindle the legacy of our freedom fighters and remind us of the indomitable spirit that forged our nation.