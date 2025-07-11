Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean talks about sobriety since relapsing in 2021: ‘My life has flipped in a positive way’

American singer AJ McLean is embracing a new chapter in his life—one marked by clarity, inner growth, and a renewed sense of purpose. The Backstreet Boys singer, who has long been candid about his battle with addiction, shared in a recent interview that he’s now in a stronger, more grounded place than ever before. Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean

"I'm sticking this one out all the way,” AJ told People in an interview. “It's a daily thing. But I have finally done what has been suggested amongst the sober community, and my life has flipped in a positive way," he added.

AJ revealed that he recommitted to sobriety in 2021, and since then, he’s undergone a major personal transformation. Part of that process involved a trip to Arizona, which he described as a much-needed retreat to focus on his mental health.

"I'm a huge advocate for the mental health community. I wanted to go dig a little deeper into my own existence and really get to the root of why I did the things I did to hurt myself and the ones I loved,” he said.

Now a proud father to two children, Elliot, 12, and Lyric, 8—whom he shares with ex-wife Rochelle McLean—AJ is navigating parenthood with more emotional awareness and personal boundaries.

"I've discovered new verbiage, such as boundaries, never really had those. Now I have those, which is a blessing. AJ is a member of a group. He is a persona, but he doesn't define me as an individual. Alexander James is who I am,” he said.

During his time away, the 47-year-old came to terms with long-standing self-esteem issues and acknowledged how deeply they had affected him. "I’m still learning, still growing, but if you don't like me, that's your loss, because I'm a really good person,” he shared.

Speaking with Fox News in another interview, AJ said he now sees the world through a brighter lens.

“It is the age-old saying of stopping and smelling the roses. I actually physically stop and smell flowers. I have a different confidence—not arrogance, not ego—that I've never had. And it's a confidence that is empowering,” he explained.

He credits this positive shift to the emotional and psychological work he’s committed to—and continues to prioritize every day. "That is because of the work I've put in and continue to and will have to do the rest of my days in existence,” he said.