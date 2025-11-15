Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s Munni is all grown up! Harshaali Malhotra returns to films after a decade; everything to know

Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s little Munni is all grown up and she’s stepping back into the spotlight. Harshaali Malhotra, who stole the nation’s heart at just five years old, is officially making her silver screen nearly a decade after her unforgettable debut.
Who is Harshaali Malhotra?
Harshaali, who rose to instant fame in 2015 with her cherubic innocence and powerful performance opposite Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, is now entering a new chapter — this time in South cinema. She is set to appear in the highly anticipated Telugu film Akhanda 2 (sequel to Akhanda) directed by Boyapati Sreenu and starring veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna. The film marks her official return to the big screen and her debut in the Telugu film industry.
“I’ve held on to your love..”
The actor had announced her comeback on Instagram earlier this year. Introducing her character Janani with a heartfelt note that instantly struck an emotional chord with fans, she said, “Munni was not just a character; she was a feeling, a memory, a heartbeat - something that stayed with you, and with me. After all these years, I’ve held on to your love - patiently, silently, and with a heart full of gratitude. While you were remembering Munni, I was preparing - learning, growing, and becoming. So that one day, when I return, I return not just as that little girl, but as someone ready to feel everything again on screen, with you (sic).”
Her entry into Akhanda 2: Thaandavam comes at a time when excitement around the film is at an all-time high. The team recently launched their first single, The Thaandavam, at a grand Mumbai event attended by Balakrishna. With music by S. Thaman, the film is produced by Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta, with M. Tejaswini Nandamuri presenting the project.
Videos from the launch event show Harshaali standing confidently beside Balakrishna — a moment that fans were quick to celebrate. Social media was soon flooded with admiration and nostalgia. One user wrote, “Good lord please protect her innocence. I been watching her since she came made movies! She grew into a beauty young lady.” Another commented, “Munni ka sirf height badh gaya lekin cute face aaj tak nhi badla😍😍😍😍😍😍.” A third added simply, “How beautiful.”
From a silent little girl who moved the nation with a glance, to a young actor ready for her next big leap, Harshaali's journey has truly come full circle.