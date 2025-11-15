Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s Munni is all grown up! Harshaali Malhotra returns to films after a decade; everything to know

Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s little Munni is all grown up and she’s stepping back into the spotlight. Harshaali Malhotra, who stole the nation’s heart at just five years old, is officially making her silver screen nearly a decade after her unforgettable debut. Harshaali Malhotra with Nandamuri Balakrishna

Who is Harshaali Malhotra? Harshaali, who rose to instant fame in 2015 with her cherubic innocence and powerful performance opposite Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, is now entering a new chapter — this time in South cinema. She is set to appear in the highly anticipated Telugu film Akhanda 2 (sequel to Akhanda) directed by Boyapati Sreenu and starring veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna. The film marks her official return to the big screen and her debut in the Telugu film industry.

“I’ve held on to your love..”

The actor had announced her comeback on Instagram earlier this year. Introducing her character Janani with a heartfelt note that instantly struck an emotional chord with fans, she said, “Munni was not just a character; she was a feeling, a memory, a heartbeat - something that stayed with you, and with me. After all these years, I’ve held on to your love - patiently, silently, and with a heart full of gratitude. While you were remembering Munni, I was preparing - learning, growing, and becoming. So that one day, when I return, I return not just as that little girl, but as someone ready to feel everything again on screen, with you (sic).”