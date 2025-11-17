Bang Yedam on His India Debut: The Energy Here Is Incredible, I’d Love to Try Indian Music Someday

On his recent trip to Mumbai for K Town 3.0, K Pop singer Bang Yedam said, the moment he heard Indian music, he was instantly drawn to it. “When I arrived at the hotel, I turned on an Indian music channel. Music videos kept playing, and the energy was incredible! It made me think that I’d love to try this genre someday.” Bang Yedam (Photo: Instagram)

On his first ever trip to India, Bang Yedam said he had long been fascinated by the country. “I’ve always been very interested in India. I really love Indian food and have a deep affection for its culture, so I wanted to experience the unique energy of this place in person," he told HT city.

The 23-year-old has often been dubbed the Justin Bieber of Korea. “Since my parents (father Bang Dae Shik and mother Jung Mi Young) were both involved in music, I grew up always dreaming that I, too, would be doing the same.”

Known for his strong vocals, Ye Dam also actively writes, produces, and arranges his own music, blending K-pop with strong R&B influences. “Making the melody is really fun. I think that’s what keeps me doing music — that feeling, that joy.”

Carving his own niche in the competitive ecosystem of the music business, he defines success objectively. “For me, success is being able to keep doing what I love, surrounded by good people, and smiling along the way. Of course, achieving greater success, earning more money, and gaining recognition are all important — but more than anything, I just want to live happily, staying true to this feeling.”

He revealed that his forthcoming music will be far more personal. “I feel like it’s time for me to talk about something a bit more serious. So perhaps in my next album, you might hear more of those stories.”

Performing to a rapturous audience, he reveals that if he could have one superpower, it would be to make sure “the audience couldn’t listen to anyone else’s songs but mine.”