Justin Bieber admits to fans that ‘everything hurts’ after he suffered a rib injury: I’m trying to play it cool

Justin Bieber did not let his physical pain deter him from singing some of his hit songs in a livestream with fans. The singer powered through a four-hour rehearsal for his upcoming Coachella performance, which was livestreamed, where he was seen with a live band. Justin revealed that he suffered a “gnarly” injury after falling off his skateboard, and it hurt him badly. Justin Bieber talked about his recent rib injury during a livestream performance.(Invision)

What Justin shared

Justin belted out songs like What Do You Mean?, No Pressure, and Purpose. When a fan asked him about his recent fall during a break, the singer said, “My rib hurts so f***ing bad, bro. I’m trying to play it cool, bro. This s**t is f***ing with me.

Bieber then went on to detail what happened. He said, “Chat, I f***ing fell on my side on that Onewheel and landed on my [hip]. So, even singing, laughing, everything hurts.”

About Justin's health concerns

The singer is gearing up for his Coachella performance, which marks his first major concert since he cancelled his 2022 world tour to focus on his health. In a video posted on Instagram in 2022, Justin said he had contracted Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which affected nerves in his ear and face. He noted that his right eye was not blinking. Justin said a rare disorder that paralysed half of his face is the reason behind his tour postponement.

The singer added, “My body’s telling me I’ve got to slow down. I hope you guys understand. I’ll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to a hundred per cent, so that I can do what I was born to do.”

Justin returned with his seventh studio album, Swag, released unexpectedly on 11 July 2025. The album contains guest appearances from Gunna, Druski, Dijon, Lil B, Sexyy Red, Cash Cobain, Eddie Benjamin, and Marvin Winans.