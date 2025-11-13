BB 19 contestant Nehal Chudasma's Bollywood debut Laila Manju struggles to find buyers, producer Remo Dsouza steps down

It is a lesser known fact that Bigg Boss 19 contestant and former beauty pageant winner Nehal Chudasma has been trying her luck in Hindi films since quite a long time. Nehal, who shot a film titled Laila Manju is directed by Main Aur Mrs Khanna (2009) fame Prem Soni, was stalled citing no buyers for it, both theatrical and OTT. Nehal Chudasama shot Laila Manju in London around 2019,

It all began when director Prem joined hands with Remo Dsouza in 2020 and the latter came on board as a presenter. The film was ready on the edit table but Prem was struggling to release it. Just after Covid-19 had hit the film industry, Prem decided to release the film on an OTT platform.

The film COP (cost of production) is around 20 crores and no platform was offering more than 9 crores. After facing several rejections, the association of Prem and Remo fell apart as Remo stepped down as a presenter.

Now at HTCity, we have exclusively learned that co-producer Dinesh Gautam, who was earlier on board with Prem and Remo has now decided to go solo and release the film on OTT and any suitable the price he gets. The rights of the film belongs to him and he has no obligations with other producers for a mutual consent.

Set in London, Laila Manju is based on the lives of queer community and how racism is still an underlining issue across globe. The film also stars Balika Vadhu fame Shashank Vyas, Abhimanyu Tomar, Rajit Kapoor, Seema Biswas, Jimmy Shergill, Jessie Lever and Iulia Vantur in the pivotal roles.