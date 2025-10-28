Will Nehal Chudasama explore her relationship with Baseer Ali outside Bigg Boss 19? She says, ‘I would love to…’

Nehal Chudasama might be out of the Bigg Boss 19 house now, but her equations with Farhana Bhatt and Baseer Ali are still being talked about. In the week prior to her elimination, while her friendship with Farhana deteriorated, the romantic spark between Nehal Chudasama and Baseer Ali was ignited. Nehal Chudasama and Baseer Ali

Ask her how was it dealing with these two situations happening simultaneously, and Nehal says, “It was very confusing as a human. While me and Farhana were drifting away, there were times I would feel like going to her and help her because I consider myself an elder sister to her. But I would feel helpless and sad. I wanted to be there whenever she was sitting alone and it would take me to a dark zone. But then Baseer would be next to me, he would observe that and would ask me to pick myself up. He would cheer me up, so while I was getting pushed in that low, he would pull me up from that dark zone.”