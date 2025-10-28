Will Nehal Chudasama explore her relationship with Baseer Ali outside Bigg Boss 19? She says, ‘I would love to…’

Nehal Chudasama might be out of the Bigg Boss 19 house now, but her equations with Farhana Bhatt and Baseer Ali are still being talked about. In the week prior to her elimination, while her friendship with Farhana deteriorated, the romantic spark between Nehal Chudasama and Baseer Ali was ignited.
Ask her how was it dealing with these two situations happening simultaneously, and Nehal says, “It was very confusing as a human. While me and Farhana were drifting away, there were times I would feel like going to her and help her because I consider myself an elder sister to her. But I would feel helpless and sad. I wanted to be there whenever she was sitting alone and it would take me to a dark zone. But then Baseer would be next to me, he would observe that and would ask me to pick myself up. He would cheer me up, so while I was getting pushed in that low, he would pull me up from that dark zone.”
Check out the entire interview with Nehal Chudasama here:
So, is that spark between her and Baseer worth exploring? “I genuinely am someone who goes with the flow. We have been friends from the beginning. Even during my first fight with Abhishek (Bajaj) over chicken, Baseer was right next to me throughout, and even after that. Yes, we've had our own differences, but we've always come back together as friends,” she says.
Ask her if the attraction was real or just because of the confined environment and Nehal responds, “Yes, it was in a confined environment, but the friendship is there, and as for exploring it outside, I wouldn't mind. I would love to know him more as a person and not just as who Baseer Ali was inside the house.”
She adds, “The thing about me is that I just don't discard people. I don't understand doing that, I just can't. Aisa nahi ki show ho gaya to sab khatam. Dosti achhi thi, aapne insan ko ek hadd tak jaana hai to aur jaante hain. Kya pata aur deep dosti ho jaye zindagi bhar ke liye.”